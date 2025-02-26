Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

VIOV opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $80.83 and a one year high of $102.53.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.