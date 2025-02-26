Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 164 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period.

Shares of GVIP stock opened at $128.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.09. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $98.77 and a 12-month high of $136.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average of $123.71.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

