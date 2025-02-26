Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 171 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,700,000 after buying an additional 49,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $508,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Waters by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 885,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,272,000 after buying an additional 72,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,811,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Scotiabank upgraded Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.40.

Shares of WAT opened at $381.31 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $389.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.82.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

