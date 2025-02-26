Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,336 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TE Connectivity by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,957,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $8,681,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $151.98 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.61 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

