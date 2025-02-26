Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,446 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 169,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,036,000. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $768.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $55.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

