Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,835 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

