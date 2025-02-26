Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 506,990 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSCO. Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,711,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 337,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 288,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities
In other news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,200. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.0645 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
FS Credit Opportunities Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
