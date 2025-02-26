Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 506,990 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSCO. Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,711,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 337,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 288,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,200. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.0645 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.