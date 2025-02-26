Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 864 Shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get AB Short Duration High Yield ETF alerts:

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SYFI opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.