Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 97,368 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,368 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $47.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

