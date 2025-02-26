Q1 Earnings Estimate for CRAI Issued By Barrington Research

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for CRA International in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

CRA International Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $195.54 on Tuesday. CRA International has a twelve month low of $111.40 and a twelve month high of $214.01. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.71.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.44. CRA International had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRA International by 178.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,986,000 after acquiring an additional 95,050 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 41.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 102.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 20.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.08%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

