Q1 Earnings Forecast for Gentherm Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Gentherm in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on THRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.42. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In other news, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,774. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $55,659.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,490.74. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

