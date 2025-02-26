Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 568,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 473,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 7,238.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 45,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.09.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $150.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $198,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,730.03. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $8,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,364,303. This trade represents a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,488 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.