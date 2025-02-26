Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

MYGN opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.88. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 285,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 86,973 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.