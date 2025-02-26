Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Position Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 527.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 71,182 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 80,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of RXRX opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $15.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
