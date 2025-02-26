Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 291.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,208.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $527,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,512,000 after buying an additional 117,829 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,791.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 65,536 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $11,803,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 45,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.62.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $199.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.93. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $171.84 and a 52 week high of $233.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

