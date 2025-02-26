Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,112.3% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $233.50 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $180.91 and a one year high of $234.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.