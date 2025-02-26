Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Quebecor Q4 Earnings

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

