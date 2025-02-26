Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.11 and a 200 day moving average of $205.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,606,905. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

