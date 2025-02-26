Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 213.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $5,645,816.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,211.83. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $998,055.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,095.04. The trade was a 26.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,580 shares of company stock worth $15,761,261. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

