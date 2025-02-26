Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

