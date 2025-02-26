Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.
