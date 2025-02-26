Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,921 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $1,345,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,528,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,247,475,000 after purchasing an additional 485,731 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 232,539 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 7%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

