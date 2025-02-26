Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $455.00 to $465.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.07.

Shares of CYBR opened at $370.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.84 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CyberArk Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in CyberArk Software by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

