Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 33.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.36 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $82,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,635.15. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,994,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,936.26. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,421 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

