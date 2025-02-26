Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1,603.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 349,005 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,505,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,181,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 70,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.