RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Stock Price Down 4% – What’s Next?

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.72 ($0.16). Approximately 93,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 195,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

RUA Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £7.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.99.

RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 1.03 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RUA Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RUA Life Sciences

About RUA Life Sciences

In other RUA Life Sciences news, insider William D. Brown purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £3,250 ($4,119.14). 51.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The RUA Life Sciences group was created in April 2020 when AorTech International plc acquired RUA Medical Devices Ltd to create a fully formed medical device business. RUA Life Sciences is the holding company of the group trading through four businesses all exploiting the group’s polymer technology. Our vision is to improve the lives of millions of patients by improving and enabling medical devices with Elast-EonTM, the worlds leading long term implantable polyurethane.

Further Reading

