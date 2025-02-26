RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,340 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.73% of RxSight worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RXST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 854.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in RxSight by 63.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. RxSight, Inc. has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $66.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.19.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. Research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on RxSight in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RxSight from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

In other news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $143,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,695.68. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $108,631.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,913.21. The trade was a 32.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

