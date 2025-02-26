Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,526,000 after buying an additional 485,172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,223,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,566,000 after buying an additional 1,041,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,941,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,442,000 after buying an additional 112,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,989,000 after buying an additional 126,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after buying an additional 942,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

