Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Dollar General by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3,727.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.88. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

