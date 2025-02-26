Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,393.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,325.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,292.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $800.76 and a 12-month high of $1,460.92. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $18.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

