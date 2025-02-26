Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 2,738 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,373,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day moving average of $113.42.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

