Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 3,318 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,095 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 453,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 32.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 29.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,158 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,849,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AX opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $88.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

