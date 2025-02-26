SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in SAP by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $286.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.84. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $293.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.