Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNDR. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schneider National by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter worth $648,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,346.64. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $198,062.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,548.54. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Up 0.3 %

SNDR stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

