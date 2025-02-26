Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Select Medical by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,530.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,602.20. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

