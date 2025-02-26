Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 930.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

