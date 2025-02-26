Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Trading Down 5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.01 and last traded at $57.01. 220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

