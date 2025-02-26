Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives $16.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMWB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Similarweb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Similarweb from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

SMWB opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $772.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 0.99. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

