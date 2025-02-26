Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stake Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,140,000 after buying an additional 333,390 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,972,000 after buying an additional 24,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,392,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,390,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,171,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $171.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.00. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.73 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,390.84. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

