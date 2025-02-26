Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $8.24 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 14.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

