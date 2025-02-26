SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of SoFi Technologies worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $138,969.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,632.75. This trade represents a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer acquired 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,105 shares in the company, valued at $753,355.70. The trade was a 197.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,008,465 shares of company stock worth $416,952,167. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

