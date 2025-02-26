Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 3.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

SOLV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

