SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,086,000 after buying an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,832,000 after buying an additional 1,460,710 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,259,000 after buying an additional 213,820 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,058,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,822,000 after buying an additional 173,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

