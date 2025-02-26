State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,863 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 514.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSA opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

NSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

