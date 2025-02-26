State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 3,192 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VKTX. MN Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of VKTX opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 194,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $8,314,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366,570 shares in the company, valued at $101,170,867.50. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,150,709.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,822.25. This trade represents a 23.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,014 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,849 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

