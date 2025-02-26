State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,429 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEOG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 44,339 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 14,800 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,434 shares in the company, valued at $682,531.74. This represents a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,035 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $254,076.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,878.92. This represents a 9.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

