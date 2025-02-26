State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,417 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 4,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 227,688 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $96.43.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $62,741.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,254.70. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,269,851.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,353,333.74. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,181 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,466. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

