Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Price Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.12). Approximately 88,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 197,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.50 ($2.16).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The firm has a market cap of £203.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 176.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.08.

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 11.10 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Supreme had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Supreme Plc will post 18.8894472 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supreme Company Profile



Supreme supplies products across six categories; Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports Nutrition and Wellness, Branded Distribution and Soft Drinks. The Company’s capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.

