Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

