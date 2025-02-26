Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Position Lowered by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 116.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4,825.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. Analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLVM. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on Sylvamo

About Sylvamo

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.