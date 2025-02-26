TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 72.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rogco LP raised its position in TC Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. StockNews.com upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.91%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.